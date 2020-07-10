News Alert
Heat Advisory Issued: New Mexico to see 100-degree temps through weekend. See maps/forecasts

State representative resigns from legislature

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The impact of COVID-19 has forced a New Mexico state representative to resign. Democratic Representative Linda Trujillo resigned from her position Thursday so she can work full-time to make ends meet. She works as an attorney with a law firm in Albuquerque. New Mexico is the last state in the nation with an all-volunteer legislature requiring many members to reduce their work hours.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss