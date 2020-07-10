State representative resigns from legislature

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The impact of COVID-19 has forced a New Mexico state representative to resign. Democratic Representative Linda Trujillo resigned from her position Thursday so she can work full-time to make ends meet. She works as an attorney with a law firm in Albuquerque. New Mexico is the last state in the nation with an all-volunteer legislature requiring many members to reduce their work hours.
