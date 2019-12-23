State representative hoping UNM study can be the answer to ending homelessness

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (KRQE) – A state representative is hoping a new study can help tackle Albuquerque’s homeless problem, and she’s asking UNM to step in to help.

Representative Dayan Hochman-Vigil, (D) Bernalillo, says it’s no secret that everyone here is affected, in some way, by the homeless community. That’s why she’s hoping a new study by UNM can help find the solution.

Pre-filed House Bill 19 would appropriate $372,000 from the state’s general fund to the Board of Regents at UNM to conduct a study on homelessness.

This comes shortly after the city of Albuquerque announced they were seeking the community’s thoughts and concerns on where a $30 million homeless shelter should go. It raised a lot of questions from citizens, but Hochman-Vigil says this study won’t just be about where to place a shelter.

“This is about how are our local municipal laws contributing to the problem as opposed to being a solution,” she says.

The study would also take a deeper look into the tiny homes village to see if that would be another solution as well. Like the homeless shelter, a lot of people have pushed back on where to place the tiny homes.

Hochman-Vigil says she hopes this bill will bring a lot of support from the community. House Bill 19 will be introduced during this upcoming legislative session.