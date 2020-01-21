State rep calls out APD over slow response times

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque lawmaker is calling out the Albuquerque Police Department for their long response times. State Rep. Javier Martinez tweeted Saturday, “I’m extremely disappointed with police and their lack of response.”

He said a drugged-out individual was trying to break into his parents’ home while they were inside, and it took more than an hour for police to arrive. That individual did not get in, and there was no damage done to the house.

People piped in to also complain about police response times, while some called out the lawmaker for not doing more to help police. Rep. Martinez would not comment on camera.