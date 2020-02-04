State pushes to keep accused murderer in jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is pushing to keep a 14-year-old accused of murdering his cousin behind bars.

Jevyn Steadman is charged with first-degree murder for the death of 29-year-old Lawrence Howard last week. This is Howard from a story we did in 2018 about him working to clean up his neighborhood.

According to court documents, Steadman was showing off a stolen gun to his family at an apartment near San Pedro and Kathryn, when an argument broke out and he fired the shot.

A judge is scheduled to decide tomorrow whether he will stay locked up until trial.