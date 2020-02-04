State pushes to keep accused murderer in jail

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is pushing to keep a 14-year-old accused of murdering his cousin behind bars.

Jevyn Steadman is charged with first-degree murder for the death of 29-year-old Lawrence Howard last week. This is Howard from a story we did in 2018 about him working to clean up his neighborhood.

According to court documents, Steadman was showing off a stolen gun to his family at an apartment near San Pedro and Kathryn, when an argument broke out and he fired the shot.

A judge is scheduled to decide tomorrow whether he will stay locked up until trial.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Monday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Monday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞