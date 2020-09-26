State police releases name of officer shot, wounded along I-40

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More is being learned about the officer shot and wounded during a traffic stop earlier this month. On September 12, officer Sharron Duran pulled over a pickup on I-40 near Laguna, for following too closely. As she approached the window which was closed and tinted, police say someone inside opened fire with no warning then drove off.

After she was shot, Duran fired back and chased the man, now identified as Robert Nelson of Arizona. Other officers joined the chase and eventually took Nelson into custody. This is not the first time Officer Duran has been involved in a scary situation on the side of a New Mexico interstate.

Back in January, she was driving by a colleague stopped along I-25 near San Mateo when she saw a man with a gun and radioed the sergeant to warn him. That man ended up pointing a gun at the sergeant who fired back and wounded him. In this most recent case, Robert Nelson is charged with attempted murder.

Related Coverage