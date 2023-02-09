ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico State Police officer is being credited with saving a teenager’s life after stopping to check on a car pulled over on the side of a Paseo del Norte overpass. NMSP highlighted the officer’s actions in a recent video posted to social media, which features dash camera and body camera video showing what happened.

The incident unfolded on January 25th after dark. NMSP says Officer Fernando Jara went to check on a car parked on the side of one of Paseo del Norte’s bridges. When the officer stopped, NMSP says an 18-year-old woman got out of the car and climbed over the wall on the edge of the bridge.

As the woman started to step over the side of the bridge wall, the officer tried to talk to the woman, asking, “what’s going on?!” According to State Police, Officer Jara had just finished a crisis intervention training (CIT) course and used his training to address the situation.

Holding a conversation with the woman, the officer was eventually able to get close enough to her to keep her from stepping off the ledge of the bridge. Video shows the officer pulling the woman back over the bridge’s concrete wall.

The woman was not hurt. New Mexico’s Suicide and Crisis Lifelife can be reached by dialing 988.