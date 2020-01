ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A deadly crash on I-40 involving a pedestrian caused a huge traffic backup Friday evening.

It happened around 7 p.m. on eastbound I-40 near Carlisle. State Police shut down the left and middle lanes of the freeway while they investigated, and that caused cars from the Big-I to backup to a standstill.

About an hour later, police had reopened those lanes.