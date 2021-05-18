State police identify two men found shot to death in car near 1-40 and Carlisle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities have released the identities of two shooting victims found in a car at the bottom of a ditch. State police say the bodies of 39-year-old Thomas Crum and 28-year-old Lee Benson were in the care that rolled off the I-40 on-ramp at Carlisle earlier this month. Both men had gunshot wounds, but police have not released any other details about the case.
- Local: Albuquerque could soon reinstate plastic bag ban
- Crime: VIDEO: Repeat offender attempts to flee BCSO deputies
- Trending: Taos County planning commissioners approve ‘glamping’ site, neighbors lawyering up
- Coronavirus: New mask mandate: Some hesitant, others ease restrictions for fully vaccinated people