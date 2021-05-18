State police identify two men found shot to death in car near 1-40 and Carlisle

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities have released the identities of two shooting victims found in a car at the bottom of a ditch. State police say the bodies of 39-year-old Thomas Crum and 28-year-old Lee Benson were in the care that rolled off the I-40 on-ramp at Carlisle earlier this month. Both men had gunshot wounds, but police have not released any other details about the case.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES