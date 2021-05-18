State police identify two men found shot to death in car near 1-40 and Carlisle

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Taos teacher and his wife are accused of abusing their adopted children. The children said the physical and sexual abuse went on for years starting right after Cory and Stephanie Valdez brought them into their home. "The case in itself is a horrific case," Undersheriff Steve Miera with the Taos County Sheriff's Office said.

Cory and Stephanie are accused of abusing two of their adopted children. "No child should have to go through this or experience something like this," Miera said.