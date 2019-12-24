Live Now
State Police distribute donated toys to New Mexico families

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Christmas came a little early for some Albuquerque families, thanks to New Mexico State Police.

Officers handed out free toys to children and parents at the Walmart parking lot on Carlisle and Menaul on Monday afternoon. The toys were donated by a local business to State Police, who were thankful for the opportunity to give back.

“It’s a good feeling to be able to help the community and give back to our community and just help the families in need,” Officer Ernest Najera said.

Dozens of families were able to take a gift home.

