State Police boost presence along Albuquerque’s interstates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque drivers can expect to see more State Police on the road after Albuquerque Police asked for extra help.

Monday afternoon, State Police Sgt. Paul Lopez stopped his patrol car near Albuquerque’s Big I to check in on a driver whose tires blew on the interstate. This is just one way State Police officers are getting involved to help keep metro drivers safe.

“Okay guys, this is our safety briefing for the OP, okay?” said Sgt. Lopez during a briefing before officers hit the road.

The Albuquerque Police Department reached out to New Mexico State Police for more help along I-25 and I-40 during those busy morning and after-work rush hours.

“This is a new type of operation where we’re focusing specifically on crashes and trying to reduce crashes,” said Sgt. Lopez.

They’ll also be on the lookout for other things.

“Big one is texting and driving,” said Sgt. Lopez. “Motorists are distracted with their cell phones is a big thing, but other violations are following too close and obviously speeding.”

Typically there are two NMSP officers patrolling the interstates. Now under this new operation, there will be 12.

This larger NMSP presence will last for about 30 days, and they hope drivers will notice.

After the 30 days are up, NMSP will meet with APD to see if they need to continue the extra help.