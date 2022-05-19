ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state plans to retry Noah Duran for the murder of Elijah Mirabal back in 2020. Duran is accused of shooting and killing Mirabal during a drug deal gone wrong in North Domingo park. His defense claims the Albuquerque Police Department didn’t preserve evidence that would have shown Duran shot in self-defense.

Earlier this month, the jury deadlocked and the judge declared a mistrial. The state says they need more time to talk to new witnesses in the case so a new trial date has not been set.