State of the City goes virtual for 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday, the City of Albuquerque announced that this year’s State of the City will happen virtually. The hour-long program will air across multiple times and platforms between March 14 and 20.

The event, which will include an address by Mayor Tim Keller, will air first on the mayor’s Facebook page at 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 14. It will make its premier on YouTube Albuquerque Media’s YouTube page at the same time.

On Monday, March 15 through 19, the presentation will air at 10 a.m. on New Mexico Living on Fox New Mexico, channel 19 as part of their Daily City of Albuquerque Interview segment. On March 19, it will also air on The CW, channel 19, and My50, channel 50, at 9 p.m.

The regular community activities that would accompany the Mayor’s speech have been impacted. The 2021 Mayor’s Ball will be postponed until later in the summer.