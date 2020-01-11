State of the City address happening today at Albuquerque Convention Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Today, Mayor Tim Keller will speak at the Albuquerque Convention Center for the State of the City address.

Mayor Keller is set to discuss sustainability, investing in the city’s youth, and what efforts are being made towards addressing crime. Festivities are currently underway with live music, art, and food for the community.

The City of Albuquerque has also partnered with local nonprofits to support homelessness efforts in the community. If you are to attend, you can bring canned goods and gently used clothing to be distributed to those in need.

Festivities are already underway and the mayor is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m.