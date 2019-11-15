State lawmakers discuss possible United soccer stadium

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United just wrapped up their first season, but they’re already hard at work lobbying for a new stadium. Thursday afternoon, the team met with state lawmakers to discuss the possibilities.

There’s no denying New Mexicans are going wild for New Mexico United. The team’s first season was tremendously successful. Peter Trevisani, the President of New Mexico United, says they even led the league in attendance.

From the very beginning, fans have been asking one major question: When will the team have a stadium of their own?

Thursday afternoon, the president of New Mexico United, along with Albuquerque city leaders and state lawmakers, met to discuss the feasibility of a stadium.

Senator Jacob Candelaria says building the stadium is a matter of confidence.

“If New Mexico truly commits in this moment in history to believe in ourselves, to believe that the story we have is worth sharing with the world, I think that’s the real question here. Do we believe in ourselves enough to export New Mexico to the rest of the world?” said Candelaria.

Trevisani says he expects a stadium with 15,000 seats to cost at least $75 million.

“We could pack it, it’d be loud and really amazing,” said Trevisani.

Trevisani’s hoping it’ll be much more than just another sports facility. He says he’d love to see it reflect New Mexico’s culture and love for the arts, saying he’d love to get Meow Wolf involved in the project.

Trevisani says building the stadium would be a partnership, using both private and public money. But right now, there are no current proposals on the table.

New Mexico United has two more years left on their lease at Isotopes Park. They say it’s unlikely that they will be in their stadium by then, but they hope they will have at least gotten started on it.