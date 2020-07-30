State lawmaker proposes name change for Kit Carson Elementary School

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A state senator has her sights set on changing the name of Kit Carson Elementary School. Senator Linda Lopez, who represents part of southwest Albuquerque where the school is, says the name change conversation has been happening on and off over the years. With a renewed criticism of controversial historic figures being honored byways of statues or buildings across the country, Lopez things the time to get rid of the Carson name.

In the 1800s, Carson led a scorched-earth campaign against the Navajo people burning homes, killing livestock and then rounding up thousands of men, women and children and leading them on a brutal march away from their homes to southeast New Mexico.

“In my estimation, Kit Carson didn’t really contribute anything positive to the state, quite frankly. The destruction that came under his guidance, his leadership destroyed the Diné community in so many different ways,” Lopez said.

Lopez said they will be giving a presentation to the district next week then a survey would go to families and staff at the school to see if they want it changed. If so, Lopez wants to rename the school to honor someone in the community who has made a positive impact, like a former teacher.

