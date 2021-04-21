State Land Office seeking public input on proposed cell tower near Petroglyphs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are plans to build a 100-foot high cell tower right in front of the Petroglyphs, which could be a controversial decision, so the state wants to hear from you about it. The Corrales-based telecommunication company, “Gravity Pad Partners LLC” wants to build the steel tower just west of Tierra Antigua Elementary School. The hope is to improve cell phone and internet coverage at homes, schools, and businesses nearby.

A spokesperson with the State Land Office said the application for the tower is for less than an acre of land on the 96 acres of state trust land located near the northern part of the Petroglyphs National Monument. The spokesperson said Gravity Pad has listed Straight Shot Wireless which is a Roswell internet company as a potential provider to sublease the tower if it gets approved.

However, before a decision is made, the state wants to hear from neighbors nearby on the proposed cell tower during a public Zoom meeting scheduled for April 28 at 6 p.m. KRQE News 13 spoke with one woman who lives nearby the proposed cell tower location, who is against it.

“I chose where I lived because of my views and all of the area that we can hike in,” said Lin Greenwald. “And every time I turn around they’re building something else that’s going to ruin the aesthetics of the area.”

A handful of others who didn’t want to go on camera, said they are not for the tower as well.

The state wants to make clear no decisions will be made until after the April 28 meeting. People can share their thoughts on the proposed cell tower on the state land office’s website. This isn’t the first time Gravity Pad has asked to put up a cell tower in a controversial location. Last year, they asked the City of Santa Fe to put up a 75-foot tower on Saint John’s College. It was denied by the historic review board after neighbors voiced objection to it.