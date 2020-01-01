State hoping to keep man who allegedly shot neighbor in jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is fighting to keep a man accused of randomly shooting his neighbor behind bars until trial.

Police were called to the Mesa Ridge Apartments near Coors and Sequoia Friday after a man called 911 saying his friend had been shot.

According to court documents, 37-year-old Ronnie Candelaria knocked on the door of the apartment below his and opened fire. His mom later told police Candelaria was schizophrenic and told her he was listening to “music to kill people with.”

Investigators say it appears the shooting was unprovoked.