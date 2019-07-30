State holds free immunization clinics New Mexico kids

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is trying to get kids immunized before school starts by offering free shot clinics. Children must be up-to-date on their immunizations to enroll in school each year.
Officials say the special clinics are part of the “Got Shots?” campaign that is aiming to encourage parents to get their kids up to date before school starts.
Bernalillo County
- Clinica La Esperanza: 4201 Central Ave NW, Suite K-3. Albuquerque
- Mon-Fri, 7/29-8/2: 8am-12pm and 1-7pm
- Mon-Fri, 8/5-8/9: 8am-12pm and 1-7pm
- Mon-Fri, 8/12-8/16: 8am-12pm and 1-7pm
- First Choice Community Health South Valley: 2001 N. Centro Familiar SW
- Wed, 7/31: 8:30-11am and 1-4pm
- First Choice Community Health-South Broadway: 1401 William SE, Albuquerque
- Tues, 8/6: 1-4pm (Please bring immunization card)
- First Choice Community Health North Valley: 1231 Candelaria NW, Albuquerque (Please bring immunization card)
- Thurs, 8/15: 1-4pm
- Wed, 8/21: 1-4pm
- First Nations Community Healthcare: 5608 Zuni Rd SE, Albuquerque
- Fri, 8/2: 10am-8pm
- Sat, 8/3: 9am-1pm
- Midtown Public Health Office: 2400 Wellesley Dr. NE (3 story building NW corner behind Rudy’s on Carlisle, near I-40)
- Tues, 8/6: 12-5pm
- Thurs-Fri, 8/8-8/9: 1-7pm
- Thurs-Fri, 8/15-8/16: 8am-5pm
- Northeast Heights Public Health Office: 8120 La Mirada NE
Southwest corner of Montgomery and Wyoming, on the side street south of the shopping center that houses Taco Cabana. (Must bring immunization record)
- Mon, 7/29: 1-7pm
- Wed, 7/31: 1-7pm
- Sat, 8/3: 10am-2pm
- PMG Northside Pediatrics: 5901 Harper NE, Albuquerque
- Sat, 8/10: 8am-12pm (Please bring immunization record)
- Northwest Valley Public Health Office: 7704 2nd St. NW, Albuquerque (Please call for an appointment. Walkins accepted. Shot Record is Required. Insurance Information and/or Medicaid Information required if applicable. Second & Paseo Del Norte)
- Tues, 7/30: 8-11am and 1-4pm
- Thurs, 8/1: 8-11am and 1-4pm
- Tues, 8/6: 1-7pm
- Sat, 8/10: 10am-2pm
- Tues, 8/13: 1-7pm
- Southwest Valley Public Health Office: 2001 N. Centro Familiar SW, Albuquerque (Please bring immunization record)
- Mon, 8/12: 1-7pm
- Wed, 8/14: 1-7pm
- Sat, 8/17: 10am-3pm
- UNMH SW Mesa Center for Family and Community Health: 301 Unser Blvd. NW
- Sat, 8/10: 9am-1pm
Valencia County
- Belen Public Health Office: 617 Becker Ave., Belen (Walk-ins for immunizations only)
- Mon, 7/29: 9am-12pm and 1-3:30pm
- Tues, 7/30: 3-7pm
- Thurs, 8/1: 4-7pm
- Fri, 8/2: 8:30am-12pm and 1-3:30pm
- Sat, 8/3: 10am-2pm
- Tues, 8/7: 3-7pm
- Wed, 8/7: 8:30am-12pm and 1-4pm
- Thurs, 8/8: 3-7pm
- Fri, 8/9: 8:30am-12pm and 1-4pm
- Sat, 8/10: 10am-2pm
- Thurs, 8/15: 8:30am-12pm and 1-4pm
- Sat, 8/17: 10am-2pm
- Belen High School: 1619 W Delgado Ave, Belen
- Thurs, 8/1: 9am-3pm
- Mon, 8/5: 9am-3pm
- Belen Public Health Office at Los Lunas High School: 1776 Emilio Lopez Road, Los Lunas
- Wed, 7/24: 11am-3pm
Sandoval County
- Cuba Public Health Office: Next to Post Office on Main St.
- Mon, 7/29: 8am-12pm nd 1-5pm
- Mon-Wed, 8/5-8/7: 8am-12pm and 1-5pm
- Fri, 8/9: 8am-12pm and 1-5pm
- Mon-Wed, 8/12-8/14: 8am-12pm and 1-5pm
- Thurs, 8/15: 8am-12pm and 1-2pm
- Fri, 8/16: 8am-12pm and 1-5pm
- El Pueblo Family Healthcare: 121 Calle del Presidente, Bernalillo
- Mon-Tues, 7/29-7/30: 8am-5pm
- Wed, 7/31: 8am-7:30pm
- Thurs-Fri, 8/1-8/2: 8am-5pm
- Mon-Tues, 8/5-8/6: 8am-5pm
- Wed, 8/7: 8am-7:30pm
- Thurs-Fri, 8/8-8/9: 8am-5pm
- Mon-Tues, 8/12-8/13: 8am-5pm
- Wed, 8/14: 8am-7:30pm
- Thurs-Fri, 8/15-8/16: 8am-5pm
- Sandoval County Health Commons: 1500 Idalia Road NE, Building B, Bernalillo
- Tues, 8/13: 1-7pm
- Thurs, 8/15: 1-7pm
- Sat, 8/17: 10am-2pm
Click here to view other counties offering free immunizations.