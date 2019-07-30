State holds free immunization clinics New Mexico kids

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is trying to get kids immunized before school starts by offering free shot clinics. Children must be up-to-date on their immunizations to enroll in school each year.

Officials say the special clinics are part of the “Got Shots?” campaign that is aiming to encourage parents to get their kids up to date before school starts.

Bernalillo County

Clinica La Esperanza: 4201 Central Ave NW, Suite K-3. Albuquerque Mon-Fri, 7/29-8/2: 8am-12pm and 1-7pm Mon-Fri, 8/5-8/9: 8am-12pm and 1-7pm Mon-Fri, 8/12-8/16: 8am-12pm and 1-7pm

4201 Central Ave NW, Suite K-3. Albuquerque First Choice Community Health South Valley : 2001 N. Centro Familiar SW Wed, 7/31: 8:30-11am and 1-4pm

: 2001 N. Centro Familiar SW First Choice Community Health-South Broadway: 1401 William SE, Albuquerque Tues, 8/6: 1-4pm (Please bring immunization card)

1401 William SE, Albuquerque First Choice Community Health North Valley: 1231 Candelaria NW, Albuquerque (Please bring immunization card) Thurs, 8/15: 1-4pm Wed, 8/21: 1-4pm

1231 Candelaria NW, Albuquerque (Please bring immunization card) First Nations Community Healthcare: 5608 Zuni Rd SE, Albuquerque Fri, 8/2: 10am-8pm Sat, 8/3: 9am-1pm

5608 Zuni Rd SE, Albuquerque Midtown Public Health Office: 2400 Wellesley Dr. NE (3 story building NW corner behind Rudy’s on Carlisle, near I-40) Tues, 8/6: 12-5pm Thurs-Fri, 8/8-8/9: 1-7pm Thurs-Fri, 8/15-8/16: 8am-5pm

2400 Wellesley Dr. NE (3 story building NW corner behind Rudy’s on Carlisle, near I-40) Northeast Heights Public Health Office: 8120 La Mirada NE

Southwest corner of Montgomery and Wyoming, on the side street south of the shopping center that houses Taco Cabana. (Must bring immunization record) Mon, 7/29: 1-7pm Wed, 7/31: 1-7pm Sat, 8/3: 10am-2pm

8120 La Mirada NE Southwest corner of Montgomery and Wyoming, on the side street south of the shopping center that houses Taco Cabana. (Must bring immunization record) PMG Northside Pediatrics: 5901 Harper NE, Albuquerque Sat, 8/10: 8am-12pm (Please bring immunization record)

5901 Harper NE, Albuquerque Northwest Valley Public Health Office: 7704 2nd St. NW, Albuquerque (Please call for an appointment. Walkins accepted. Shot Record is Required. Insurance Information and/or Medicaid Information required if applicable. Second & Paseo Del Norte) Tues, 7/30: 8-11am and 1-4pm Thurs, 8/1: 8-11am and 1-4pm Tues, 8/6: 1-7pm Sat, 8/10: 10am-2pm Tues, 8/13: 1-7pm

7704 2nd St. NW, Albuquerque (Please call for an appointment. Walkins accepted. Shot Record is Required. Insurance Information and/or Medicaid Information required if applicable. Second & Paseo Del Norte) Southwest Valley Public Health Office: 2001 N. Centro Familiar SW, Albuquerque (Please bring immunization record) Mon, 8/12: 1-7pm Wed, 8/14: 1-7pm Sat, 8/17: 10am-3pm

2001 N. Centro Familiar SW, Albuquerque (Please bring immunization record) UNMH SW Mesa Center for Family and Community Health: 301 Unser Blvd. NW Sat, 8/10: 9am-1pm

301 Unser Blvd. NW

Valencia County

Belen Public Health Office: 617 Becker Ave., Belen (Walk-ins for immunizations only) Mon, 7/29: 9am-12pm and 1-3:30pm Tues, 7/30: 3-7pm Thurs, 8/1: 4-7pm Fri, 8/2: 8:30am-12pm and 1-3:30pm Sat, 8/3: 10am-2pm Tues, 8/7: 3-7pm Wed, 8/7: 8:30am-12pm and 1-4pm Thurs, 8/8: 3-7pm Fri, 8/9: 8:30am-12pm and 1-4pm Sat, 8/10: 10am-2pm Thurs, 8/15: 8:30am-12pm and 1-4pm Sat, 8/17: 10am-2pm

617 Becker Ave., Belen (Walk-ins for immunizations only) Belen High School: 1619 W Delgado Ave, Belen Thurs, 8/1: 9am-3pm Mon, 8/5: 9am-3pm

1619 W Delgado Ave, Belen Belen Public Health Office at Los Lunas High School: 1776 Emilio Lopez Road, Los Lunas Wed, 7/24: 11am-3pm

1776 Emilio Lopez Road, Los Lunas

Sandoval County

Cuba Public Health Office: Next to Post Office on Main St. Mon, 7/29: 8am-12pm nd 1-5pm Mon-Wed, 8/5-8/7: 8am-12pm and 1-5pm Fri, 8/9: 8am-12pm and 1-5pm Mon-Wed, 8/12-8/14: 8am-12pm and 1-5pm Thurs, 8/15: 8am-12pm and 1-2pm Fri, 8/16: 8am-12pm and 1-5pm

Next to Post Office on Main St. El Pueblo Family Healthcare: 121 Calle del Presidente, Bernalillo Mon-Tues, 7/29-7/30: 8am-5pm Wed, 7/31: 8am-7:30pm Thurs-Fri, 8/1-8/2: 8am-5pm Mon-Tues, 8/5-8/6: 8am-5pm Wed, 8/7: 8am-7:30pm Thurs-Fri, 8/8-8/9: 8am-5pm Mon-Tues, 8/12-8/13: 8am-5pm Wed, 8/14: 8am-7:30pm Thurs-Fri, 8/15-8/16: 8am-5pm

121 Calle del Presidente, Bernalillo Sandoval County Health Commons: 1500 Idalia Road NE, Building B, Bernalillo Tues, 8/13: 1-7pm Thurs, 8/15: 1-7pm Sat, 8/17: 10am-2pm

1500 Idalia Road NE, Building B, Bernalillo

Click here to view other counties offering free immunizations.