State health officials ask judge to reconsider ruling on medical cannabis for nonresidents

(KRQE)- A New Mexico judge is rethinking allowing non-New Mexico residents to have medical marijuana cards for the state.

The Albuquerque Journal is reporting that the Department of Health has refused to issue the cards to out-of-state residents who qualify, asking for the ruling to be reversed. Health officials say the ruling is not final, because it could be held pending an appeal.

An attorney representing three residents who live out of state says the department should be held in contempt of court for not issuing the cards.