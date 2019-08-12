State hands Albuquerque rape case over to federal prosecutors

by: KRQE Media

Timothy Bachicha

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The rape case against an Albuquerque man is moving to federal court.

Timothy Bachicha is accused of grabbing a woman from a bus stop near San Mateo and Indian School late last year, throwing her into a van, and raping her. After his arrest, police say other victims came forward.

The state has dismissed the charges against Bachicha so federal prosecutors can take over. In a court filing, the deputy district attorney says federal prosecutors can impose a more severe punishment and better protect the victim’s privacy.

