State foots $4.5 million to purchase west side property along Bosque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For two years people have been fighting to save 23 acres nestled up along Albuquerque’s bosque.

A developer wants to build homes there. Now the state is giving the city millions to try to buy the property and save it.

On Albuquerque’s westside, along the Bosque, sits a prime lot of land, with views of the city and mountains. On a portion of that land sits the Poole property, once home to philanthropist Susan Poole.

Members of the community have been fighting to preserve the land, as developer Consensus Planning has been trying to build homes on the 23-acre property.

After many appeals and public hearings, through House Bill 349, state lawmakers just approved $4.5 million to pay for the purchase of the Poole estate and open space attached to it.

“We’re just very pleased to hear that Senator Candelaria came through on his promise to try and gain support for it and it appears from what we can see from the capital outlay report that it’s there,” said Susan Chaudoir.

Chaudoir has been spearheading the efforts to protect the land. She says although this is a step in the right direction, there’s still a long way to go.

“That’s the number one thing we want, just for it fall in hands, be purchased, and be owned by someone who values the conservation of that particular property,” Chaudoir said.

Mayor Keller has also openly supported efforts for the city to purchase the land. Today his office released this statement, saying in part, “We appreciate that legislators and the governor stepped up our efforts.”

That statement went on to say the Governor still has to approve the capital outlay legislation, it’s unclear what that property is worth. KRQE News 13 reached out to Consensus Planning to see if they’d be interested in abandoning their plans and selling the land to the city, but have not heard back from them.