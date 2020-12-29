State fines churches for violation of Public Health Order

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health intends to fine Calvary Church and Legacy Church after videos surfaced of the churches holding mass gatherings during their Christmas Eve services. The videos showed crowded rooms with hundreds of congregants standing close to each other, many without masks.

In notices addressed to both Calvary Church and Legacy Church, the Department of Health issues a $5,000 fine for the violation of the Public Health Order and a $5,000 fine for violating the COVID Safe Practices by failing to wear masks or face coverings. While the Public Health Order allows houses of worship in red level counties to hold religious services indoors and outdoors, it requires that they not exceed 25% of the maximum occupancy of any enclosed space on the premises.

The notice goes on to state that the churches may request an administrative evidentiary hearing to contest the action. Calvary states that its leadership team and staff have made a continuous effort to implement the Public Health Order. Calvary Church provided the following statement in part to KRQE News 13:

Calvary Church chose not to break fellowship with any worshiper by requiring them to leave the gathering of their church family. Instead, we continued to urge and provide opportunity for our congregants to maintain safe social distance, wear face coverings, and properly sanitize. As for all our services, church seating was staggered in the main auditoriums with every other row cordoned off so people were kept from sitting directly behind or in front of anyone outside their immediate family. Moreover, to ensure safety and distancing, an outside screen was provided for people to be in the open air while enjoying the worship broadcast originating from the auditorium. Additional and separate large rooms were available for seating in order to maintain acceptable spacing. Church staff was diligent to monitor allowable percentages, while encouraging people to choose outside seating or seating in the overflow rooms. Church staff provided masks for those who did not have one. We observed the majority of those attending services wore a mask as they entered. If a person refused to wear a mask, we assumed they had a preexisting health condition or other restriction that prohibited them from doing so. Neil Ortiz, Chief Pastoral Office of Calvary Church

