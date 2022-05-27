ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors are fighting to keep a suspected bosque arsonist behind bars Friday. Cristina Noble was arrested last week and accused of intentionally setting a dozen fires in the bosque near Second Street and Woodward.

Noble has a history of property damage and other fire-related crimes. In a pretrial detention motion, prosecutors say Cristina Noble is too dangerous to be released considering the current high fire danger.

At a hearing last week, her attorney made it clear competency was going to be an issue because it has been in the past. The detention hearing is happening Friday. KRQE News 13 will provide an update to what happens.