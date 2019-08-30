State fights to exclude statements from sergeant’s trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state doesn’t want jurors to hear certain claims a former sergeant is making about the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office in his upcoming trial.

David Priemazon is set to stand trial next month on an aggravated battery charge. Police charged Priemazon after a fellow deputy said he kicked a suspect in the face, sending him to the hospital.

Priemazon is suing, saying the deputy fabricated the incident and he was treated differently because he’s white. The state is asking those claims not be brought up in court, stating the allegations are unfounded.