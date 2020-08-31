State Fair prepares virtual event, wants more online competition submissions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The virtual state fair is two weeks away and preparations are underway but they look a lot different this year.

“Generally, at this time…you know, we are a beehive of activity, and things are going crazy out here. It is a lot different obviously, the world has changed,” Dan Mourning, General Manager of the New Mexico State Fair, said.

He said normally at this time, vendors would be setting up at the fairgrounds and fair staff would be making sure the north end of the park is ready for livestock to move in. This year, most of the preparations are being done in the digital world.

Right now, the fair staff is reaching out to local musicians for online performances during fair week and making sure vendors’ links on the website work, so people can shop online.

Fair staff is also doing outreach, like hanging informational posters at businesses, to get more people involved in their online competitions.

“Last week was a little bit shy but, all of a sudden, you know what, New Mexico is the land of mañana. People traditionally always wait until the last second to try to engage in things. And that’s what we’re seeing as well,” Mourning said.

A state fair spokesperson said sign ups for the online competitions may have been slow in the beginning since families were focusing on school for the fall semester and simply because people weren’t aware of the virtual events.

The state fair has nine online competitions including cake decorating, cookie decorating, tablescapes, fresh floral arrangements, dried floral arrangements, back to nature photography, pets dressed as livestock photography, sidewalk chalk, and New Mexico State Fair poster design.

The fair is extending the submission deadline from August 31 to September 8 to get more people involved.

“We wanted to extend it to give everybody the opportunity to get involved and have some fun. You know, we are so desperately needing fun at this point in time, and entertainment, and we’re just glad the New Mexico State Fair can bring that,” Mourning said.

The virtual New Mexico State Fair is September 14 to September 20.

