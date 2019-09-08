State Fair Parade travels down Route 66

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The biggest parade in the state made its way down Route 66 Saturday morning.

The float-filled event kicks off the first weekend of the State Fair. The parade was marshaled by the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s posse and included appearances from adult and youth riding groups, marching bands, and local spirit teams among others.

Many people who were part of the parade route say it’s fun for them to celebrate New Mexico pride with the crowds.

“It’s exciting seeing the hype from the kids,” said Jason Sanchez.

“It’s really a good time. Everybody seems to be enjoying themselves,” said Fred Jaramillo.

