State fair organizers say event was massive success

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thousands of people got their last taste of the New Mexico State Fair, with Sunday marking the final day of the 10-day event.

Thousands of people flooded Expo New Mexico Sunday to take in the sights and sounds of the final day at the annual event. Organizers admit that the first couple of days saw very little turnout, but said things picked up since Wednesday, with thousands going through their gates every day. Proof of vaccination or a negative test were required to get in this year. The general manager of the fair said while the process wasn’t perfect, there weren’t any problems or delays in getting into the fair. Masks were also required indoors.

Despite those changes, organizers say thousands of people enjoyed the dozens of vendors, rides, entertainers, and other spectacles. “Welcome back! That’s what I can say and thanks for coming and this is New Mexico’s event and New Mexicans did not disappoint,” said Dan Mourning, the General Manager of the NM State Fair.

Another major change this year was the state fair canceling the junior livestock shows and sales. Instead, kids showcased their animals in Roswell this past week. State fair organizers hope to have the junior livestock shows and sales back next year.

Fair organizers said they expect to have final attendance numbers for this year’s fair in the next week or so. They had record attendance back in 2018 with more than half a million visitors.