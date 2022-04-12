ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Junior Livestock Shows and Sale will return to this year’s state fair. The shows will run throughout the fair with the Junior Livestock show happening on Sept. 16.
A new category is being added to the goat competition, and that is for Wether Doe goats. Entries for the Junior Livestock Shows and Sale open July 1 and close August 1. This year’s state fair is scheduled for Sept. 8-18.