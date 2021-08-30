State fair in need of volunteers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Fair officials are looking for volunteers. The greatest need is for ticket takers and parking assistants, but volunteers are welcome to apply for any position.

Applicants don’t need any experience. Those interested can sign up for either four or five-hour shifts and can apply for as many shifts as they would like. Volunteers will receive free admission to the fair or free concert tickets. To sign up, visit the One Albuquerque website.