State Fair hosts first-ever Beef Jerky Showdown

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This year, the State Fair added what could be a new tradition: The Beef Jerky Showdown.

Vendors from across the state are competing Friday for the title of New Mexico’s Best Beef Jerky. The contest has two categories: green chile and salt and pepper.

In this contest, you’re the judge. The winner is 100% people’s choice.

“We’re going to have a limited number of credentials, like jerky judge credentials is what they’re called, and a limited number of ballots to go around, so we’ll have fair-goers sample all the jerky’s around here, cast their vote, and that’s it,” Wyndham Kemsly said.

It’s not too late to join in on the fun. The Beef Jerky Showdown runs until 7 p.m.