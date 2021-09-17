State fair employee arrested for fifth DWI

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A state fair employee is behind bars after being arrested for his fifth DWI. Police say they got a call about a man slumped over in the McDonald’s drive-through at Coors and Quail.
Officers say the driver, Marty Johnson, admitted to drinking. He told them he was on the way home from working at the state fair and officers say Johnson refused a sobriety test because he claimed he wouldn’t pass. Police say his driver’s license is revoked and he has four prior DWI convictions.