State fair employee arrested for fifth DWI

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A state fair employee is behind bars after being arrested for his fifth DWI. Police say they got a call about a man slumped over in the McDonald’s drive-through at Coors and Quail.

Story continues below:

Officers say the driver, Marty Johnson, admitted to drinking. He told them he was on the way home from working at the state fair and officers say Johnson refused a sobriety test because he claimed he wouldn’t pass. Police say his driver’s license is revoked and he has four prior DWI convictions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES