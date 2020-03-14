State basketball championship carries on without fans

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The coronavirus pandemic means the fan seats at the Pit are now empty in what would normally be a packed house for the state basketball tournament.

The scene at the Pit as high schoolers across the state compete for the basketball championship was very different Saturday. The Navajo Prep Lady Eagles were happy to take the top spot but say the experience wasn’t the same. “I’m very proud of this team and I’m very excited for them to experience this. It’s a little different with the stans being empty, but this is an awesome feeling,” said Rainy Crisp, Navajo Prep’s Girls Basketball Coach.

Coach Crisp also thanked the governor for letting the tournament happen.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞