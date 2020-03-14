State basketball championship carries on without fans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The coronavirus pandemic means the fan seats at the Pit are now empty in what would normally be a packed house for the state basketball tournament.

The scene at the Pit as high schoolers across the state compete for the basketball championship was very different Saturday. The Navajo Prep Lady Eagles were happy to take the top spot but say the experience wasn’t the same. “I’m very proud of this team and I’m very excited for them to experience this. It’s a little different with the stans being empty, but this is an awesome feeling,” said Rainy Crisp, Navajo Prep’s Girls Basketball Coach.

Coach Crisp also thanked the governor for letting the tournament happen.