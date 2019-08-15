State attorney general files lawsuit against President Trump

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Attorney General Hector Balderas has joined 13 others in a lawsuit against President Donald Trump.

The suit is over changes to the Public Charge Rule which makes it harder for immigrants to become permanent residents if they are likely to use government assistance like Medicaid and food stamps.

The attorney general says the rule won’t just affect incoming families, but those who have already lived here for years. He worries parents will reject needed help in order to attain residency, causing more families to suffer to homelessness.