ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge will decide Thursday if Reginald Hall will stay behind bars until trial. Hall is accused of stabbing a 70-year-old woman, dragging her into an arroyo and sexually assaulting her August 19.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies say Hall attacked her on the trail near 2nd and Woodward, stabbing her multiple times, raping her, and then dragging her body to the ditch. Witnesses confronted Hall, but he took off. At just 19 years old, Hall is no stranger to law enforcement. “It sounds like he is known to law enforcement and has been somewhat of a repeat offender and somebody who is violent,” said Jayme Fuller with the BCSO.

In January, police responded to Applebee’s where Hall had just been fired for breaking stuff inside the restaurant. When managers tried escorting Hall out, police say he threw a rock through a window of the manager’s car. His aunt recently reported him too for breaking a window at her home and causing damage to her vehicle. Deputies say Hall is also responsible for lighting a fire in the Bosque after the assault. The victim was taken to the hospital and at last check was in stable condition.

The state argues the random nature of the crime and how violent it was should be enough to keep him locked up. They say no conditions of release would keep the public safe. That hearing is set for Thursday afternoon.