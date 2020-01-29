State agency apologizes after vehicle caught wrongfully parked in handicap spot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You’re not above the law. That’s what some people are saying to state employees after a state agency car was found wrongfully parked in a handicap spot at Main Event on Monday.
The incident, in which the car is half parked in a handicap spot and half in a no parking zone, was caught on camera. The pictures also show the car didn’t have the proper markings or placards to park in a handicap spot.
The car was being used by a Children, Youth, and Families Department (CYFD) employee.
“It surprises me and it disappoints in the same sentence,” Victor Smith of Albuquerque said. “What if a person with handicap parking doesn’t have a place to park, and they’re on crutches or have a wheelchair, have to go the extra mile to get to where they’re going?”
According to CYFD, the employee was at Main Event for a work-related meeting when the incident happened, and the agency said it is now investigating.
In a statement, CYFD said:
“The Children, Youth & Families Department is investigating an incident in which an employee parked in a handicapped spot at a recent CYFD event, partially blocking the adjoining handicapped space. The employee is deeply regretful for their actions and wishes to extend their deepest apologies to the community. The department is investigating the incident, although state policy is clear when it comes to observing all parking and traffic laws in state vehicles. CYFD also apologizes for the incident and is reminding employees to observe applicable laws.”– NM CYFD, Office of the Secretary