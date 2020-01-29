State agency apologizes after vehicle caught wrongfully parked in handicap spot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You’re not above the law. That’s what some people are saying to state employees after a state agency car was found wrongfully parked in a handicap spot at Main Event on Monday.

The incident, in which the car is half parked in a handicap spot and half in a no parking zone, was caught on camera. The pictures also show the car didn’t have the proper markings or placards to park in a handicap spot.

The car was being used by a Children, Youth, and Families Department (CYFD) employee.

“It surprises me and it disappoints in the same sentence,” Victor Smith of Albuquerque said. “What if a person with handicap parking doesn’t have a place to park, and they’re on crutches or have a wheelchair, have to go the extra mile to get to where they’re going?”

According to CYFD, the employee was at Main Event for a work-related meeting when the incident happened, and the agency said it is now investigating.

In a statement, CYFD said: