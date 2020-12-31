Start your new year right with a healthy diet

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As we look towards the new year, many will look to start the year right which can mean cleaning up your diet. Registered dietitian nutritionist Shelley Rael offers tips on what we can do in the kitchen to get started on the right foot.

Rael explains that there is no magic solution to help your immune system other than eating plenty of fruits, vegetables, and lean protein in addition to consuming less sugar and alcohol. It is also important to set a realistic plan for cooking at home and to give yourself a day off if you need it.

While meal planning can feel overwhelming, spending about 20 to 30 minutes planning he week ahead helps to reduce the stress of wondering what is for dinner tonight. It also doesn’t have to be complicated. Rael encourages a consistent theme night if the that helps such as a meatless Monday, Taco Tuesday, or a Fish Friday.

Overall, it is common for people to fall short in their fruit and vegetable consumption. Rael reminds people to make sure they’re included in their meals every time.

She explains that it is best to have meals and recipes that take as few dishes as possible and less than 30 minutes from start to finish. Less time in prep and clean up is a win for everyone.

For recipe ideas, visit shelleyrael.com or the Real World Nutrition Facebook group.

Latest Community News: