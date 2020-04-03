Start your career with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on the entire state of New Mexico with many residents out of work. However, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office wants the public to know they are still hiring at this time.

David Romero sits down with BCSO recruiter Deputy Anton Maltby to discuss the department’s recruitment efforts and the positions the department hopes to fill.

Deputy Maltby explains that the department is moving forward with its academy as they are always looking to put more deputies on the street. With the stay-at-home order in place for the state, BCSO now has a virtual hiring workshop where those who are interested in taking on a career with the department can ask questions and receive resources such as study guides to help them with the application process.

Some of the minimum requirements to become a part of the BCSO include being 21 years old prior to academy graduation, you must be a U.S. citizen, you must have a high school diploma or GED equivalent, your vision must be equal or better to 20/100 and corrected to 20/30%, and you must pass a modified physical agility test.

The next BCSO academy is scheduled to begin in October 2020. To begin an online application for BCSO or for more information on academy testing, visit BCSO’s website.