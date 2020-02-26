Start a career in public safety during Bernalillo County MDC’s hiring event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Consider a rewarding opportunity with the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center. They are looking for men and women who are ready to take on a new challenge.

MDC Special Projects Manager Michael Roane and MDC Corrections Recruiter Ashley Williams visit the set to discuss their upcoming hiring event.

MDC will be holding a hiring event at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge located at 4120 Cutler NE on Tuesday, March 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees will get the opportunity to start the application process learn more about careers in Corrections and MDC, and in-person interviews will also be conducted on-site.

“Well we have entry-level corrections officer positions but if you have corrections experience, we have opportunities to hire you as a lateral. You come in at a little bit higher pay, we also have civilian positions, administrative positions, corrections techs, service aides and we’ve invited a number of other public safety and law enforcement agencies to also attend and be part of this. So if you’re interested in talking with the State Police, Albuquerque Police, the Sheriff’s Department, they’ll be in attendance as well,” said Michael.

Corrections Recruiter Ashley explains that while she initially was unsure if the career choice was for her, she has been in the field for about seven and a half years now. “After staying that first year, it really opened up some opportunities for me, I found myself more confident, I could speak more clearly, I wasn’t so uncomfortable with groups.,” said Ashley. “You really get a chance to just hone those skills and just come into your womanhood a little, that’s what I did. I’ve learned so many new things that I just would not have expected to learn at MDC.”

The minimum qualifications needed to start a career with Bernalillo County MDC are a high school diploma or GED, you must be 18-years-old by the start of the academy, you must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident eligible to work in the U.S., and must have a valid driver’s license.

MDC and Bernalillo County employees receive benefits including sick time, paid vacation, health, dental, and vision. Corrections officers can retire with a full pension after 25-years.

For more information on the hiring event, click here. For additional information on the process of becoming a member of the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center team, visit MDC’s official recruiting website.