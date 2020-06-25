Start a career in law enforcement with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is currently recruiting and if a job in law enforcement is something you’ve been considering, now is the time to act. BCSO recruiter Anton Maltby discusses department opportunities and careers.

BCSO Weekend Cadet Testing takes place at Sandia Preparatory School located at 532 Osuna Rd NE on June 27, July 11, July 18, and July 25. Those interested are asked to bring a state-issued ID or military photo and to dress in business casual attire for the written exam which takes place at noon while the physical aspect of testing takes place at 8 a.m.

While there is typically a $50 testing fee, the fee has been waived for all remaining test dates for Class #42. Academy Class #42 will begin in October.

Weekday testing will take place on July 15 and July 23 at 5 p.m. at Sandia Prep. The written aspect of the test takes place the same day at 8 p.m.

You can start your application process for BCSO online.