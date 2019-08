ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Just days before the event, Westside Summerfest has lost its headliner.

Starship, featuring Mickey Thomas, announced Monday that Thomas ruptured a disk in his back and will have to undergo surgery. The city calls the news an unfortunate circumstance but says it will allow more local talent to be showcased.

Summerfest is this Saturday at Ventana Ranch Community Park.