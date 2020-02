ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you love nature and astronomy, listen up.

There will be a stargazing party on Friday. The Albuquerque Astronomical Society and the Open Space Visitor Center are co-hosting the event. It begins with a safe viewing of the sun at 5 p.m. and a night sky viewing with several different telescopes.

There will also be an astronomy talk and craft stations for children. The event at the visitor’s center is free.