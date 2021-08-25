Starbucks workers, community members make cards to show appreciation for APD

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Community members continue to show their support and thanks for Albuquerque Police Department officers after last week’s shooting. Workers at the Starbucks at Juan Tabo and I-40 have come to know officers in that area.

They say they were greatly affected by the shooting of three officers last Friday, which happened up the street from them. They’ve set up a table with cards inside where workers and community members can express their thanks and support for APD.

Officer Mario Verbeck was shot twice and critically injured. His family says he is doing better and underwent another surgery on his arm on Tuesday. There is a Go Fund Me set up by his family for medical expenses.