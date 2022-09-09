ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The force shall be with you at this next game. Albuquerque Isotopes will be hosting a ‘Star Wars’ night that will feature a special jersey worn by players and lots of fun at the game.

The game will be on September 10 at 6:35 P.M. Fireworks will also be shown if the weather permits. Those who are interested in the online jersey auction can start bidding at 5:30 P.M. on September 10 at 12 P.M. and runs till September 14. Players will be signing the jerseys. Proceeds from the auction will benefit ‘Increadable Adaptive MMA.’ To learn more and get tickets visit, https://www.milb.com/albuquerque.