Stapleton Elementary teachers record song for students

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – One Rio Rancho school is making sure students know teachers have not forgotten about them.
Teachers from Stapleton Elementary School got together from the safety of their own homes and recorded a song for their students composed by the school’s own music teacher, Mr. Drew.
