ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a two-year hiatus, the nationwide Stamp Out Hunger food drive returned on Saturday. People across the metro left their donations next to their mailbox, then letter carriers collected the food which will go to the Roadrunner Food Bank.

“What they’re doing here is they’re sorting that food into different categories and that’s going to be palletized and loaded onto our truck and taken back to the food bank,” said Faith Schifani of the Roadrunner Food Bank.

If you would like to donate, you can still drop off food directly to your local post office.