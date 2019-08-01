Stagecoach Foundation hosts free prop-making workshop for beginners in film industry

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- People looking to get started in the state’s booming film industry can get some help from the experts this weekend.

The Stage Coach Foundation is hosting a free workshop with local film industry expert Jim Twocrow. Twocrow specializes in set design and prop carpentry for local productions like ‘Breaking Bad’.

He has also worked on large scale projects for Disney and Netflix. Attendees will get a beginner’s introduction to prop making and learn industry tips this Saturday in Santa Fe.

The workshop ‘Surviving the Cut’ will be held at the Stagecoach Foundation Set & Prop House on Saturday, August 3, 2019, from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. To register to the event, click here.

