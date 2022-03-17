ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of stabbing a delivery driver is now out on the streets — despite mental health professionals warning he has a risk of violence towards others. Officials say it’s all because of staffing shortages.

Two years later, the trauma is still fresh for the Armijo family. In March 2020, Derrick Armijo worked for Budweiser and was delivering a shipment to the Silver Street Market in downtown Albuquerque when he was suddenly stabbed in the heart by a homeless man. KRQE spoke to his mom, Diane, shortly after the attack.

“He saw him running towards him and he told him stand back,” Diane told KRQE in 2020. “And that’s when he punched him and stabbed him.”

Armijo spent more than a month in the hospital — all alone at the onset of COVID — going through countless surgeries. Now, two years later, his day-to-day life is nowhere near where it was.

“For one, Derrick hasn’t been able to work or anything, he’s been out of work. He was in the hospital with several different surgeries after that happened,” said Diane, adding that he was also in the middle of remodeling a home he had just purchased. “My whole family had to go in there and try to put together a makeshift kitchen for when he got out of the hospital. He had walls torn down, ceilings torn down. It was a major, major project.”

But what his family didn’t expect to see so soon was the suspect, Alfonso Valencia. A friend spotted him on the streets nearby, before letting the Armijos know.

“I knew in the back of my head that he was getting out. We knew that from the beginning that he was incompetent to stand trial,” said Diane. “We knew that he would be getting out one day and when we found out through a friend that had seen him downtown, just recently that he was already out, that was a shock.”

Valencia was found mentally incompetent to stand trial. Last month, the Department of Health found he presents “a high risk of violence towards others in the future” and should receive supervision and mental health support. Yet in the same order, it says the department will “not seek civil commitment” due to “existing staffing shortages.”

“I’m worried that maybe he’s on medication right now,” said Diane, “and it’s going to happen in a month, two months if he goes off the medication.”

As the family continues to move forward, they remain thankful Armijo survived and continues to fight. “He’s here, he’s alive, and I guess you treasure those moments,” said Diane.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the New Mexico Dept. of Health about the decision not to commit Valencia. Representatives say the decision was made at the hospital level. If he had met federal criteria, he may have been transferred out of state, but it appears his charge — aggravated battery — didn’t meet the requirements. Valencia has a criminal history dating back to the ’80s, including armed robbery, burglary, and aggravated assault.