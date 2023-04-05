ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Wednesday, an Albuquerque high school continued a tradition of sending food to those in need. St. Pius X High School’s “Making A Difference Against Hunger” event is a student program that raises money to buy food that will be distributed to those suffering food insecurity.

“We’ve been doing this since 2009,” says Alicia Eiler, director of community service at the school. “We lost two years due, during the pandemic. It’s our second year back and we’ve packaged over 2.5 million meals in that amount of time. So it really shows no matter how large or small, young or old you are, you can make a difference one scoop at a time.”

This year, the students hope to distribute 140,000 meals. Seventy percent of those will stay in New Mexico the other 30% will be sent to Ukraine.