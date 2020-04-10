St. Felix Pantry remains open to assist New Mexico residents in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Since 1992, St. Felix Pantry has been a safety net for people struggling to support their families in times of crisis. As New Mexico continues to work through the coronavirus health crisis, St. Felix Pantry wants the public to know they are still here to help out.

David Romero spoke with the pantry’s director of development, Rachel Miletkov to discuss what has changed for them since the pandemic and what you can do to help out.

Rachel explains that since the COVID-19 outbreak, the pantry has taken the necessary steps to help prevent the spread of the virus by practicing social distancing and having guests and volunteers wear face masks and gloves. In addition to providing food to the community, the pantry also offers clothing, education, and referral services.

Currently, the pantry has had to temporarily close all of their services except for their food pantry as their teams must work in close proximity to each other to offer the additional services.

“The food pantry, we’ve seen about a 30% increase in the need in our community so people have been coming for that once a week access who have been temporarily or permanently laid off from their jobs,” said Rachel.

To maintain safety at this time, the pantry is asking primarily for monetary donations to continue to provide food to the community. While the pantry will accept donations of canned goods, they will require volunteers to clean the products before handing them out and many of the volunteers have been staying home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The St. Felix Pantry is open every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon and is committed to serving anyone in the community. For more information on how you can donate to the pantry, visit St. Felix Pantry’s website.