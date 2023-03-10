ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Supporting childhood cancer research in a unique way. This is what the Saint Baldrick’s Foundation strives to do. They are a volunteer and donor-powered charity which works to support research that looks to find cures for childhood cancers while giving survivors long and healthy lives.

They are getting ready to host their signature event where people come out and shave their heads to raise crucial funds. The fundraising event will take place on March 12 from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Rio Rancho Event Center. Men, women and children can participate in this event. Individuals who participate are considered ‘Shavees’ and they raise donations, pledge their hair and volunteer. This year there are over 36 individuals signed up to have their heads shaved.

The event will also have a car show, fire department apparatus, medical helicopter static displays, food trucks, Celtic dancers, live auction and raffle prizes and a variety of vendor booths. To learn more, visit https://www.stbaldricks.org/events/NMFFandFriends.